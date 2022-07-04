Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) Just Got Our Attention

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) went down by -5.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $113.98. The company’s stock price has collected -8.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ :DIOD) Right Now?

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DIOD is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Diodes Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $106.17, which is $45.22 above the current price. DIOD currently public float of 44.18M and currently shorts hold a 2.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DIOD was 322.79K shares.

DIOD’s Market Performance

DIOD stocks went down by -8.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.31% and a quarterly performance of -29.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.97% for Diodes Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.13% for DIOD stocks with a simple moving average of -31.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DIOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DIOD stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for DIOD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DIOD in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $100 based on the research report published on August 06th of the previous year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DIOD reach a price target of $110, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for DIOD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 06th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to DIOD, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on May 07th of the previous year.

DIOD Trading at -15.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DIOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares sank -22.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DIOD fell by -8.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.48. In addition, Diodes Incorporated saw -44.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DIOD starting from Menard Peter M, who sale 630 shares at the price of $77.80 back on Jun 01. After this action, Menard Peter M now owns 16,310 shares of Diodes Incorporated, valued at $49,014 using the latest closing price.

Tang Francis, the SVP, WW Discrete Products of Diodes Incorporated, purchase 2,000 shares at $70.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that Tang Francis is holding 45,989 shares at $140,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DIOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.30 for the present operating margin

+36.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diodes Incorporated stands at +12.67. Equity return is now at value 22.00, with 12.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.