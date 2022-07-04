CTO Realty Growth Inc. (CTO) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

CTO Realty Growth Inc. (NYSE:CTO) went up by 1.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.46. The company’s stock price has collected 2.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CTO Realty Growth Inc. (NYSE :CTO) Right Now?

CTO Realty Growth Inc. (NYSE:CTO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTO is at 0.72.

CTO currently public float of 5.36M and currently shorts hold a 16.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTO was 112.98K shares.

CTO’s Market Performance

CTO stocks went up by 2.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.02% and a quarterly performance of -6.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.58% for CTO Realty Growth Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.15% for CTO stocks with a simple moving average of 3.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTO stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CTO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CTO in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $69 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTO reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for CTO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 28th, 2021.

CTO Trading at -0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -6.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTO rose by +2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.35. In addition, CTO Realty Growth Inc. saw 0.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTO starting from CTO Realty Growth, Inc., who purchase 184 shares at the price of $17.74 back on Jun 30. After this action, CTO Realty Growth, Inc. now owns 924,811 shares of CTO Realty Growth Inc., valued at $3,263 using the latest closing price.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc., the 10% Owner of CTO Realty Growth Inc., purchase 971 shares at $17.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is holding 924,627 shares at $17,153 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.85 for the present operating margin

+38.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for CTO Realty Growth Inc. stands at +42.61. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 2.60 for asset returns.