ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) went up by 2.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ :CNOB) Right Now?

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNOB is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $35.25, which is $10.22 above the current price. CNOB currently public float of 35.47M and currently shorts hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNOB was 169.04K shares.

CNOB’s Market Performance

CNOB stocks went down by -0.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.77% and a quarterly performance of -21.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.54% for ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.25% for CNOB stocks with a simple moving average of -20.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNOB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNOB stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CNOB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CNOB in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $38 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to CNOB, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

CNOB Trading at -7.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNOB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares sank -11.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNOB fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.71. In addition, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. saw -23.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNOB starting from Boswell Stephen T., who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $24.96 back on Jun 16. After this action, Boswell Stephen T. now owns 61,657 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc., valued at $149,760 using the latest closing price.

Nukk-Freeman Katherin, the Director of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc., purchase 2,250 shares at $33.23 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that Nukk-Freeman Katherin is holding 2,250 shares at $74,759 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNOB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+56.53 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. stands at +41.05. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.