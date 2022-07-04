Compass Diversified (CODI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) went up by 0.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.31. The company’s stock price has collected -2.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/13/22 that CEO Says Consumer Demand Is Strong. But There Are Signs of Weakness.

Is It Worth Investing in Compass Diversified (NYSE :CODI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CODI is at 1.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Compass Diversified declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CODI currently public float of 60.07M and currently shorts hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CODI was 507.09K shares.

CODI’s Market Performance

CODI stocks went down by -2.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.18% and a quarterly performance of -9.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.20% for Compass Diversified. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.02% for CODI stocks with a simple moving average of -17.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CODI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CODI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CODI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CODI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $33 based on the research report published on April 08th of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CODI reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for CODI stocks is “Perform” according to the report published on September 14th, 2021.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to CODI, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

CODI Trading at -4.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CODI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -6.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CODI fell by -2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.86. In addition, Compass Diversified saw -29.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CODI starting from MACIARIELLO PATRICK A, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $23.29 back on Feb 28. After this action, MACIARIELLO PATRICK A now owns 184,518 shares of Compass Diversified, valued at $139,729 using the latest closing price.

DAY C SEAN, the See Remark (a) of Compass Diversified, purchase 3,867 shares at $30.96 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that DAY C SEAN is holding 468,517 shares at $119,713 based on the most recent closing price.