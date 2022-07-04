Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (CMRA) Just Got Our Attention

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) went up by 1.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.30. The company’s stock price has collected -18.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CMRA) Right Now?

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CMRA currently public float of 0.60M and currently shorts hold a 0.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMRA was 3.05M shares.

CMRA’s Market Performance

CMRA stocks went down by -18.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.45% and a quarterly performance of -73.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 41.06% for Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.62% for CMRA stocks with a simple moving average of -70.70% for the last 200 days.

CMRA Trading at -58.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 41.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.95%, as shares surge +14.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMRA fell by -18.48%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.66. In addition, Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. saw -73.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CMRA

Equity return is now at value 2.30, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.