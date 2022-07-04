Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. (CGBD) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) went up by 2.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.85. The company’s stock price has collected 0.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. (NASDAQ :CGBD) Right Now?

Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CGBD is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.20, which is $2.09 above the current price. CGBD currently public float of 52.14M and currently shorts hold a 0.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CGBD was 268.16K shares.

CGBD’s Market Performance

CGBD stocks went up by 0.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.26% and a quarterly performance of -8.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.87% for Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.37% for CGBD stocks with a simple moving average of -5.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGBD stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CGBD by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for CGBD in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $15 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CGBD reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for CGBD stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on August 06th, 2020.

CGBD Trading at -5.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -8.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGBD fell by -0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.36. In addition, Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. saw -4.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGBD starting from Jenkins Mark David, who purchase 9,500 shares at the price of $14.27 back on Jun 02. After this action, Jenkins Mark David now owns 24,719 shares of Carlyle Secured Lending Inc., valued at $135,565 using the latest closing price.

Nestor John G., the Director of Carlyle Secured Lending Inc., sale 112 shares at $13.80 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Nestor John G. is holding 7,000 shares at $1,551 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+99.91 for the present operating margin

+75.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. stands at +84.27. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 7.60 for asset returns.