Can Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) Remain Competitive?

Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) went up by 1.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $192.91. The company’s stock price has collected 1.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ :TTEK) Right Now?

Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTEK is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Tetra Tech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $186.00, which is $47.21 above the current price. TTEK currently public float of 53.34M and currently shorts hold a 4.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTEK was 460.78K shares.

TTEK’s Market Performance

TTEK stocks went up by 1.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.72% and a quarterly performance of -15.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.71% for Tetra Tech Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.08% for TTEK stocks with a simple moving average of -9.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTEK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTEK stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for TTEK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TTEK in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $145 based on the research report published on April 13th of the previous year 2021.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTEK reach a price target of $155, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for TTEK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 15th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to TTEK, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

TTEK Trading at 4.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares sank -0.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTEK rose by +1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.78. In addition, Tetra Tech Inc. saw -18.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTEK starting from BATRACK DAN L, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $28.76 back on Nov 18. After this action, BATRACK DAN L now owns 159,029 shares of Tetra Tech Inc., valued at $431,378 using the latest closing price.

Volpi Kirsten M, the Director of Tetra Tech Inc., sale 550 shares at $135.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Volpi Kirsten M is holding 12,475 shares at $74,477 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTEK

Equity return is now at value 20.90, with 9.90 for asset returns.