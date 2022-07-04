Can Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) Remain Competitive?

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) went up by 0.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.71. The company’s stock price has collected 0.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE :LXFR) Right Now?

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LXFR is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Luxfer Holdings PLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.33, which is $12.07 above the current price. LXFR currently public float of 24.78M and currently shorts hold a 3.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LXFR was 122.55K shares.

LXFR’s Market Performance

LXFR stocks went up by 0.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.79% and a quarterly performance of -9.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.13% for Luxfer Holdings PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.45% for LXFR stocks with a simple moving average of -16.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXFR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXFR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LXFR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LXFR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $27 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LXFR reach a price target of $18.50. The rating they have provided for LXFR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 03rd, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to LXFR, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on November 20th of the previous year.

LXFR Trading at -4.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares sank -10.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXFR rose by +0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.55. In addition, Luxfer Holdings PLC saw -20.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LXFR starting from MULLEN PATRICK K, who purchase 1,250 shares at the price of $16.28 back on Feb 25. After this action, MULLEN PATRICK K now owns 1,250 shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC, valued at $20,346 using the latest closing price.

Trimberger Lisa G, the Director of Luxfer Holdings PLC, purchase 5,000 shares at $19.79 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Trimberger Lisa G is holding 5,000 shares at $98,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LXFR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.98 for the present operating margin

+25.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Luxfer Holdings PLC stands at +8.02. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 6.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.