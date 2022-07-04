Can LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) Remain Competitive?

LHC Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) went down by -0.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $216.65. The company’s stock price has collected -1.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/29/22 that UnitedHealth to Buy Home-Health Firm LHC Group

Is It Worth Investing in LHC Group Inc. (NASDAQ :LHCG) Right Now?

LHC Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LHCG is at 0.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for LHC Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $170.00, which is $17.95 above the current price. LHCG currently public float of 29.58M and currently shorts hold a 9.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LHCG was 602.11K shares.

LHCG’s Market Performance

LHCG stocks went down by -1.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.61% and a quarterly performance of -8.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.46% for LHC Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.76% for LHCG stocks with a simple moving average of 6.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LHCG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LHCG stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for LHCG by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for LHCG in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $170 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LHCG reach a price target of $150, previously predicting the price at $209. The rating they have provided for LHCG stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on October 26th, 2021.

LHCG Trading at -5.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LHCG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LHCG fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $160.55. In addition, LHC Group Inc. saw 12.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LHCG starting from Gachassin Nicholas III, who sale 800 shares at the price of $125.25 back on Dec 16. After this action, Gachassin Nicholas III now owns 7,509 shares of LHC Group Inc., valued at $100,200 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LHCG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.89 for the present operating margin

+37.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for LHC Group Inc. stands at +5.21. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.