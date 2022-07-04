Can Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) Remain Competitive?

Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) went down by -1.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $121.72. The company’s stock price has collected -6.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE :IPI) Right Now?

Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IPI is at 2.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Intrepid Potash Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.00, which is $22.29 above the current price. IPI currently public float of 8.90M and currently shorts hold a 7.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IPI was 633.52K shares.

IPI’s Market Performance

IPI stocks went down by -6.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.21% and a quarterly performance of -45.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.50% for Intrepid Potash Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.53% for IPI stocks with a simple moving average of -18.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for IPI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IPI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $11 based on the research report published on November 04th of the previous year 2020.

IPI Trading at -32.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.86%, as shares sank -31.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPI fell by -6.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.85. In addition, Intrepid Potash Inc. saw 4.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPI starting from Preston Matthew D, who sale 6,136 shares at the price of $64.74 back on May 25. After this action, Preston Matthew D now owns 9,929 shares of Intrepid Potash Inc., valued at $397,239 using the latest closing price.

Clearway Capital Management LL, the 10% Owner of Intrepid Potash Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $92.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Clearway Capital Management LL is holding 1,336,083 shares at $1,850,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.06 for the present operating margin

+19.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intrepid Potash Inc. stands at +92.42. Equity return is now at value 50.00, with 41.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.