Can Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) Remain Competitive?

Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE:CHH) went up by 0.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $157.46. The company’s stock price has collected -3.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE :CHH) Right Now?

Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE:CHH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CHH is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Choice Hotels International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $136.30, which is $24.75 above the current price. CHH currently public float of 32.06M and currently shorts hold a 5.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHH was 288.53K shares.

CHH’s Market Performance

CHH stocks went down by -3.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.37% and a quarterly performance of -20.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.07% for Choice Hotels International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.53% for CHH stocks with a simple moving average of -18.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHH

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHH reach a price target of $136. The rating they have provided for CHH stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 18th, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to CHH, setting the target price at $147 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

CHH Trading at -11.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -13.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHH fell by -3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.69. In addition, Choice Hotels International Inc. saw -27.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHH starting from Pepper David A, who sale 300 shares at the price of $150.07 back on Apr 20. After this action, Pepper David A now owns 30,312 shares of Choice Hotels International Inc., valued at $45,021 using the latest closing price.

Oaksmith Scott E, the Senior Vice President of Choice Hotels International Inc., sale 741 shares at $136.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that Oaksmith Scott E is holding 32,205 shares at $101,243 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.14 for the present operating margin

+55.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Choice Hotels International Inc. stands at +26.92.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.