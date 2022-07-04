Can BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) Remain Competitive?

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) went up by 1.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $120.20. The company’s stock price has collected -0.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ :BOKF) Right Now?

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BOKF is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for BOK Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $94.50, which is $17.85 above the current price. BOKF currently public float of 29.50M and currently shorts hold a 4.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BOKF was 190.52K shares.

BOKF’s Market Performance

BOKF stocks went down by -0.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.23% and a quarterly performance of -18.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.70% for BOK Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.12% for BOKF stocks with a simple moving average of -20.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOKF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOKF stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for BOKF by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BOKF in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $93 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the previous year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BOKF reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $62. The rating they have provided for BOKF stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 04th, 2021.

BOKF Trading at -7.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOKF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares sank -10.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOKF fell by -0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.79. In addition, BOK Financial Corporation saw -27.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOKF starting from BRADSHAW STEVEN G, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $85.01 back on May 26. After this action, BRADSHAW STEVEN G now owns 74,029 shares of BOK Financial Corporation, valued at $850,105 using the latest closing price.

BANGERT STEVEN, the Director of BOK Financial Corporation, sale 3,000 shares at $80.16 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that BANGERT STEVEN is holding 76,852 shares at $240,487 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOKF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BOK Financial Corporation stands at +31.88. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.