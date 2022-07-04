Buy or Sell Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) went up by 2.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.74. The company’s stock price has collected -9.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ONDS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ONDS is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Ondas Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.50, which is $5.0 above the current price. ONDS currently public float of 34.92M and currently shorts hold a 7.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONDS was 493.67K shares.

ONDS’s Market Performance

ONDS stocks went down by -9.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.98% and a quarterly performance of -24.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.57% for Ondas Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.42% for ONDS stocks with a simple moving average of -21.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONDS stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ONDS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ONDS in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $22 based on the research report published on February 16th of the previous year 2021.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONDS reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for ONDS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 23rd, 2020.

ONDS Trading at -19.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.27%, as shares sank -27.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONDS fell by -9.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.48. In addition, Ondas Holdings Inc. saw -18.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONDS starting from Reisfield Derek, who purchase 2,250 shares at the price of $7.35 back on Mar 24. After this action, Reisfield Derek now owns 2,250 shares of Ondas Holdings Inc., valued at $16,532 using the latest closing price.

Kantor Stewart, the Pres.,CFO,Treasurer&Secretary of Ondas Holdings Inc., sale 3,380 shares at $7.29 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Kantor Stewart is holding 513,445 shares at $24,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-618.34 for the present operating margin

-24.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ondas Holdings Inc. stands at -516.86. Equity return is now at value -22.40, with -20.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.66.