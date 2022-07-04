Buy or Sell Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) went up by 3.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.03. The company’s stock price has collected 1.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ :HRZN) Right Now?

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.50, which is $2.22 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of HRZN was 200.79K shares.

HRZN’s Market Performance

HRZN stocks went up by 1.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.57% and a quarterly performance of -14.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.61% for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.59% for HRZN stocks with a simple moving average of -20.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRZN

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HRZN reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for HRZN stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 14th, 2021.

HRZN Trading at -2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares sank -2.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRZN rose by +1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.58. In addition, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation saw -25.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRZN starting from Pomeroy Robert D. Jr., who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $11.30 back on Jun 21. After this action, Pomeroy Robert D. Jr. now owns 162,127 shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, valued at $45,200 using the latest closing price.

SAVAGE JOSEPH J, the Director of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $12.23 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that SAVAGE JOSEPH J is holding 50,000 shares at $122,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+70.84 for the present operating margin

+71.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation stands at +48.94.