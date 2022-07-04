Buy or Sell GATX Corporation (GATX) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) went up by 0.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $127.58. The company’s stock price has collected 1.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GATX Corporation (NYSE :GATX) Right Now?

GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GATX is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for GATX Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $136.25, which is $38.57 above the current price. GATX currently public float of 35.20M and currently shorts hold a 8.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GATX was 204.97K shares.

GATX’s Market Performance

GATX stocks went up by 1.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.30% and a quarterly performance of -23.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.07% for GATX Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.27% for GATX stocks with a simple moving average of -8.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GATX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GATX stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for GATX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GATX in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $130 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2022.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GATX reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $110. The rating they have provided for GATX stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on July 26th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to GATX, setting the target price at $101 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

GATX Trading at -8.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GATX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -12.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GATX rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.39. In addition, GATX Corporation saw -8.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GATX starting from KENNEY BRIAN A, who sale 19,263 shares at the price of $116.57 back on Apr 08. After this action, KENNEY BRIAN A now owns 19,048 shares of GATX Corporation, valued at $2,245,441 using the latest closing price.

KENNEY BRIAN A, the Chairman, President and CEO of GATX Corporation, sale 27,978 shares at $116.90 during a trade that took place back on Apr 07, which means that KENNEY BRIAN A is holding 38,311 shares at $3,270,653 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GATX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.61 for the present operating margin

+42.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for GATX Corporation stands at +11.38. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.