Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) went up by 0.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.45. The company’s stock price has collected -2.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ALRM) Right Now?

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 70.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALRM is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $82.13, which is $20.05 above the current price. ALRM currently public float of 47.50M and currently shorts hold a 4.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALRM was 301.09K shares.

ALRM’s Market Performance

ALRM stocks went down by -2.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.67% and a quarterly performance of -6.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.83% for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.72% for ALRM stocks with a simple moving average of -13.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALRM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ALRM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALRM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $75 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALRM reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for ALRM stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 12th, 2021.

Imperial Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to ALRM, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on April 08th of the previous year.

ALRM Trading at 1.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares sank -5.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALRM fell by -2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.75. In addition, Alarm.com Holdings Inc. saw -26.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALRM starting from WU Simone, who sale 697 shares at the price of $63.74 back on Jun 07. After this action, WU Simone now owns 5,850 shares of Alarm.com Holdings Inc., valued at $44,427 using the latest closing price.

Ramos Daniel, the Sr. VP-Corporate Development of Alarm.com Holdings Inc., sale 4,015 shares at $59.12 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Ramos Daniel is holding 42,002 shares at $237,367 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.22 for the present operating margin

+55.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. stands at +6.98. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.09.