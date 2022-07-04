A Lesson to Learn: Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) went up by 3.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.24. The company’s stock price has collected 3.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ :PPBI) Right Now?

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PPBI is at 1.19.

PPBI currently public float of 93.24M and currently shorts hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PPBI was 399.89K shares.

PPBI’s Market Performance

PPBI stocks went up by 3.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.09% and a quarterly performance of -14.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.38% for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.55% for PPBI stocks with a simple moving average of -19.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPBI stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for PPBI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PPBI in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $45 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PPBI reach a price target of $47, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for PPBI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 07th, 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to PPBI, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

PPBI Trading at -3.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares sank -8.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPBI rose by +3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.92. In addition, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. saw -24.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPBI starting from GARRETT JOSEPH L, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $31.21 back on May 10. After this action, GARRETT JOSEPH L now owns 83,075 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc., valued at $78,025 using the latest closing price.

GARRETT JOSEPH L, the Director of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc., sale 780 shares at $44.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that GARRETT JOSEPH L is holding 81,044 shares at $34,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+58.66 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. stands at +41.81.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.