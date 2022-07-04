A Lesson to Learn: Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) went up by 2.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.30. The company’s stock price has collected 3.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ :BECN) Right Now?

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BECN is at 1.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69.08, which is $17.38 above the current price. BECN currently public float of 53.62M and currently shorts hold a 10.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BECN was 542.30K shares.

BECN’s Market Performance

BECN stocks went up by 3.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.54% and a quarterly performance of -11.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.24% for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.99% for BECN stocks with a simple moving average of -6.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BECN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BECN stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BECN by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for BECN in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $58 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BECN reach a price target of $68. The rating they have provided for BECN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to BECN, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

BECN Trading at -10.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BECN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -16.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BECN rose by +3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.36. In addition, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. saw -8.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BECN starting from Best Clement Munroe III, who sale 3,396 shares at the price of $62.21 back on Jun 02. After this action, Best Clement Munroe III now owns 50,903 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., valued at $211,265 using the latest closing price.

Best Clement Munroe III, the President, South Division of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $62.03 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Best Clement Munroe III is holding 50,903 shares at $186,090 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BECN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.13 for the present operating margin

+24.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. stands at +3.33. Equity return is now at value 15.80, with 4.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.