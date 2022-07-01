Why Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (TKLF)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) went up by 36.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.00. The company’s stock price has collected 38.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ :TKLF) Right Now?

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Yoshitsu Co. Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

TKLF currently public float of 4.68M and currently shorts hold a 3.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TKLF was 234.05K shares.

TKLF’s Market Performance

TKLF stocks went up by 38.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.75% and a quarterly performance of -31.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.86% for Yoshitsu Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.48% for TKLF stocks with a simple moving average of -46.35% for the last 200 days.

TKLF Trading at 9.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.75%, as shares surge +23.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKLF rose by +38.52%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3212. In addition, Yoshitsu Co. Ltd saw -94.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TKLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.81 for the present operating margin

+18.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yoshitsu Co. Ltd stands at +2.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.