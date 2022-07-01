Wall Street Pummels POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) After Recent Earnings Report

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) went up by 3.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.72. The company’s stock price has collected -8.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ :PNT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.00, which is $12.19 above the current price. PNT currently public float of 74.00M and currently shorts hold a 8.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PNT was 567.88K shares.

PNT’s Market Performance

PNT stocks went down by -8.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.15% and a quarterly performance of -14.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.68% for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.02% for PNT stocks with a simple moving average of -6.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PNT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $20 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to PNT, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

PNT Trading at -9.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.10%, as shares sank -19.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNT fell by -8.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.24. In addition, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. saw 21.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNT starting from FLESHNER NEIL E., who sale 564,204 shares at the price of $7.51 back on May 25. After this action, FLESHNER NEIL E. now owns 3,023,045 shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc., valued at $4,237,172 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNT

Equity return is now at value -21.50, with -20.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.56.