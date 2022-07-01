Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) went up by 4.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.20. The company’s stock price has collected 2.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/17/21 that CureVac, Honest, Bank Stocks: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VKTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VKTX is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Viking Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.56, which is $14.67 above the current price. VKTX currently public float of 68.46M and currently shorts hold a 6.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VKTX was 1.06M shares.

VKTX’s Market Performance

VKTX stocks went up by 2.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.18% and a quarterly performance of -5.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.46% for Viking Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.99% for VKTX stocks with a simple moving average of -29.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VKTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VKTX stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for VKTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VKTX in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $20 based on the research report published on July 29th of the previous year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VKTX reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for VKTX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 25th, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to VKTX, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on June 05th of the previous year.

VKTX Trading at 21.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VKTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.86%, as shares surge +35.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VKTX rose by +2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.45. In addition, Viking Therapeutics Inc. saw -37.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VKTX starting from FOEHR MATTHEW W, who purchase 45,000 shares at the price of $2.47 back on May 02. After this action, FOEHR MATTHEW W now owns 111,250 shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc., valued at $111,195 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VKTX

Equity return is now at value -27.80, with -26.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.98.