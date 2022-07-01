The Chart for The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) went down by -8.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.77. The company’s stock price has collected -1.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/05/22 that Beyond Meat, Sea, Simply Good Foods, GM: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ :SMPL) Right Now?

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 58.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SMPL is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for The Simply Good Foods Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.77, which is $8.15 above the current price. SMPL currently public float of 80.09M and currently shorts hold a 2.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SMPL was 711.55K shares.

SMPL’s Market Performance

SMPL stocks went down by -1.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.48% and a quarterly performance of -1.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.08% for The Simply Good Foods Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.01% for SMPL stocks with a simple moving average of -0.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMPL stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for SMPL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SMPL in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $45 based on the research report published on June 27th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMPL reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for SMPL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to SMPL, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

SMPL Trading at -3.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares sank -4.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMPL fell by -1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.46. In addition, The Simply Good Foods Company saw -9.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMPL starting from Zink Linda, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $44.40 back on Apr 19. After this action, Zink Linda now owns 21,815 shares of The Simply Good Foods Company, valued at $222,001 using the latest closing price.

SCALZO JOSEPH, the CEO and President of The Simply Good Foods Company, sale 100,000 shares at $44.69 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that SCALZO JOSEPH is holding 45,555 shares at $4,468,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.99 for the present operating margin

+39.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Simply Good Foods Company stands at +4.07. The total capital return value is set at 10.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.37. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL), the company’s capital structure generated 42.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.62. Total debt to assets is 24.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.