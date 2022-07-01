Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) went up by 3.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.32. The company’s stock price has collected -0.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE :RYAM) Right Now?

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RYAM is at 3.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.67, which is $2.05 above the current price. RYAM currently public float of 61.12M and currently shorts hold a 4.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RYAM was 636.35K shares.

RYAM’s Market Performance

RYAM stocks went down by -0.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.95% and a quarterly performance of -59.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.13% for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.61% for RYAM stocks with a simple moving average of -54.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYAM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for RYAM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for RYAM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $6 based on the research report published on April 07th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RYAM reach a price target of $6.50, previously predicting the price at $9.50. The rating they have provided for RYAM stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 15th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to RYAM, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

RYAM Trading at -37.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.53%, as shares sank -27.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAM fell by -0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.13. In addition, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. saw -54.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.88 for the present operating margin

+4.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stands at -3.54. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.