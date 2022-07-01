Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) Just Got Our Attention

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) went up by 7.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.22. The company’s stock price has collected 61.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :RAIN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Rain Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $16.29, which is $10.17 above the current price. RAIN currently public float of 14.87M and currently shorts hold a 5.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RAIN was 192.60K shares.

RAIN’s Market Performance

RAIN stocks went up by 61.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 139.66% and a quarterly performance of 5.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.50% for Rain Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 94.11% for RAIN stocks with a simple moving average of -33.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAIN stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for RAIN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RAIN in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $15 based on the research report published on April 01st of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RAIN reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for RAIN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 14th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to RAIN, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

RAIN Trading at 91.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.78%, as shares surge +119.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAIN rose by +61.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.26. In addition, Rain Therapeutics Inc. saw -56.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAIN starting from Vellanki Avanish, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $2.29 back on Jun 01. After this action, Vellanki Avanish now owns 2,471,627 shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc., valued at $57,250 using the latest closing price.

BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, the Director of Rain Therapeutics Inc., purchase 496,385 shares at $12.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 07, which means that BVF PARTNERS L P/IL is holding 1,734,960 shares at $5,956,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAIN

Equity return is now at value -44.50, with -40.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.96.