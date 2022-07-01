Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) Just Got Our Attention

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) went up by 3.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.83. The company’s stock price has collected 3.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE :PBH) Right Now?

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PBH is at 0.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.40, which is $7.6 above the current price. PBH currently public float of 49.82M and currently shorts hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBH was 267.94K shares.

PBH’s Market Performance

PBH stocks went up by 3.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.34% and a quarterly performance of 10.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.31% for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.06% for PBH stocks with a simple moving average of 2.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBH stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PBH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PBH in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $70 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PBH reach a price target of $63. The rating they have provided for PBH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 09th, 2022.

PBH Trading at 6.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +5.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBH rose by +3.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.12. In addition, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. saw -3.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBH starting from Lombardi Ronald M., who sale 52,367 shares at the price of $62.78 back on Nov 12. After this action, Lombardi Ronald M. now owns 159,713 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., valued at $3,287,600 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.36 for the present operating margin

+54.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. stands at +18.90. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 5.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.