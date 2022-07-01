Mandiant Inc. (MNDT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Mandiant Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) went up by 0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.33. The company’s stock price has collected 0.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/08/22 that Alphabet’s Google to Buy Mandiant in $5.4 Billion Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Mandiant Inc. (NASDAQ :MNDT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MNDT is at 0.86.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MNDT currently public float of 228.75M and currently shorts hold a 16.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MNDT was 4.62M shares.

MNDT’s Market Performance

MNDT stocks went up by 0.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.04% and a quarterly performance of -1.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.13% for Mandiant Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.41% for MNDT stocks with a simple moving average of 13.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNDT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNDT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MNDT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MNDT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $21 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2021.

MNDT Trading at -0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares sank -0.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNDT rose by +0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.72. In addition, Mandiant Inc. saw 24.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNDT starting from Alexy Kimberly, who sale 23,104 shares at the price of $22.03 back on May 31. After this action, Alexy Kimberly now owns 70,148 shares of Mandiant Inc., valued at $509,060 using the latest closing price.

Robbins William T, the EVP & CRO of Mandiant Inc., sale 150,412 shares at $22.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Robbins William T is holding 232,077 shares at $3,311,365 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNDT

Equity return is now at value 82.30, with 25.30 for asset returns.