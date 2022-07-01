Is Information Services Group Inc. (III) a Keeper?

Information Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:III) went up by 3.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.70. The company’s stock price has collected 13.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Information Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ :III) Right Now?

Information Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:III) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for III is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Information Services Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00, which is $4.24 above the current price. III currently public float of 34.37M and currently shorts hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of III was 466.10K shares.

III’s Market Performance

III stocks went up by 13.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.97% and a quarterly performance of -2.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.55% for Information Services Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.70% for III stocks with a simple moving average of -5.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of III

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for III stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for III by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for III in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $7 based on the research report published on May 12th of the previous year 2021.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to III, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on August 08th of the previous year.

III Trading at 9.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought III to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.38%, as shares surge +2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, III rose by +13.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.11. In addition, Information Services Group Inc. saw -11.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at III starting from Pfau Bruce, who sale 13,560 shares at the price of $6.63 back on Jun 02. After this action, Pfau Bruce now owns 132,704 shares of Information Services Group Inc., valued at $89,903 using the latest closing price.

Pfau Bruce, the Director of Information Services Group Inc., sale 9,591 shares at $7.36 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Pfau Bruce is holding 146,264 shares at $70,590 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for III

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.92 for the present operating margin

+37.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Information Services Group Inc. stands at +5.59. Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.