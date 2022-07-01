I-Mab (IMAB) Just Got Our Attention

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) went up by 3.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.40. The company’s stock price has collected -5.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in I-Mab (NASDAQ :IMAB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for I-Mab declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.81, which is $65.37 above the current price. IMAB currently public float of 37.92M and currently shorts hold a 9.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMAB was 1.32M shares.

IMAB’s Market Performance

IMAB stocks went down by -5.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.89% and a quarterly performance of -40.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.68% for I-Mab. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.70% for IMAB stocks with a simple moving average of -68.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMAB stocks, with Siebert Williams Shank repeating the rating for IMAB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMAB in the upcoming period, according to Siebert Williams Shank is $96 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to IMAB, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on March 15th of the previous year.

IMAB Trading at 0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.32%, as shares surge +31.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMAB fell by -5.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.34. In addition, I-Mab saw -76.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2353.06 for the present operating margin

+11.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for I-Mab stands at -2648.70. Equity return is now at value -48.10, with -41.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.66.