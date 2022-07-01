Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) went down by -5.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.57. The company’s stock price has collected -9.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ :FLL) Right Now?

Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLL is at 1.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Full House Resorts Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.25, which is $8.92 above the current price. FLL currently public float of 32.49M and currently shorts hold a 2.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLL was 267.89K shares.

FLL’s Market Performance

FLL stocks went down by -9.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.64% and a quarterly performance of -37.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.12% for Full House Resorts Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.90% for FLL stocks with a simple moving average of -34.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLL stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for FLL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLL in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $20 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLL reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for FLL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 29th, 2021.

FLL Trading at -17.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares sank -14.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLL fell by -9.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.77. In addition, Full House Resorts Inc. saw -49.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLL starting from Fanger Lewis A., who purchase 16,083 shares at the price of $6.06 back on May 24. After this action, Fanger Lewis A. now owns 106,000 shares of Full House Resorts Inc., valued at $97,531 using the latest closing price.

Fanger Lewis A., the Sr. VP, CFO and Treasurer of Full House Resorts Inc., purchase 12,000 shares at $6.45 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Fanger Lewis A. is holding 89,917 shares at $77,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.66 for the present operating margin

+54.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Full House Resorts Inc. stands at +6.50. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.24.