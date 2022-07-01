Can Impinj Inc. (PI) Remain Competitive?

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) went up by 3.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.39. The company’s stock price has collected 6.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ :PI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PI is at 2.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Impinj Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $86.43, which is $27.76 above the current price. PI currently public float of 24.25M and currently shorts hold a 13.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PI was 317.92K shares.

PI’s Market Performance

PI stocks went up by 6.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.34% and a quarterly performance of -8.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.31% for Impinj Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.18% for PI stocks with a simple moving average of -9.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $100 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2021.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PI reach a price target of $69. The rating they have provided for PI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 26th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to PI, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

PI Trading at 19.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares surge +26.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PI rose by +6.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.46. In addition, Impinj Inc. saw -33.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PI starting from DOSSETT JEFFREY, who sale 775 shares at the price of $47.94 back on Jun 16. After this action, DOSSETT JEFFREY now owns 53,295 shares of Impinj Inc., valued at $37,152 using the latest closing price.

Baker Cary, the Chief Financial Officer of Impinj Inc., sale 323 shares at $47.94 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Baker Cary is holding 37,125 shares at $15,483 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.91 for the present operating margin

+52.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Impinj Inc. stands at -26.94. Equity return is now at value -130.20, with -19.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.21.