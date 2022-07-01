Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) went down by -1.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $248.96. The company’s stock price has collected -0.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/22 that ADP Settlement Offers Framework for Future Digital-Accessibility Agreements

Is It Worth Investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ :ADP) Right Now?

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADP is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Automatic Data Processing Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $233.29, which is $23.34 above the current price. ADP currently public float of 415.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADP was 1.88M shares.

ADP’s Market Performance

ADP stocks went down by -0.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.79% and a quarterly performance of -7.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.38% for Automatic Data Processing Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.33% for ADP stocks with a simple moving average of -3.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ADP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $223 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADP reach a price target of $224. The rating they have provided for ADP stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on August 17th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to ADP, setting the target price at $215 in the report published on August 16th of the previous year.

ADP Trading at -2.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares sank -4.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADP fell by -0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $212.40. In addition, Automatic Data Processing Inc. saw -14.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADP starting from D’Ambrosio Christopher, who sale 312 shares at the price of $214.07 back on May 09. After this action, D’Ambrosio Christopher now owns 1,663 shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc., valued at $66,789 using the latest closing price.

Dyson Deborah L, the Corp. VP of Automatic Data Processing Inc., sale 2,787 shares at $234.55 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Dyson Deborah L is holding 26,663 shares at $653,691 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.16 for the present operating margin

+46.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Automatic Data Processing Inc. stands at +17.32. The total capital return value is set at 38.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.28. Equity return is now at value 56.50, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP), the company’s capital structure generated 60.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.80. Total debt to assets is 7.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.