American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) went up by 0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $104.81. The company’s stock price has collected 3.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ :AEP) Right Now?

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEP is at 0.38.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Today, the average trading volume of AEP was 2.83M shares.

AEP’s Market Performance

AEP stocks went up by 3.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.97% and a quarterly performance of -3.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.32% for American Electric Power Company Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.40% for AEP stocks with a simple moving average of 5.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEP stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AEP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AEP in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $113 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to AEP, setting the target price at $101 in the report published on February 28th of the current year.

AEP Trading at -2.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -5.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEP rose by +3.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.25. In addition, American Electric Power Company Inc. saw 7.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEP starting from Risch Therace, who sale 5,330 shares at the price of $102.35 back on Jun 06. After this action, Risch Therace now owns 8,248 shares of American Electric Power Company Inc., valued at $545,526 using the latest closing price.

Zebula Charles E, the Executive Vice President of American Electric Power Company Inc., sale 1,902 shares at $99.05 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Zebula Charles E is holding 18,134 shares at $188,393 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEP

Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 3.00 for asset returns.