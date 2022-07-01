A Lesson to Learn: VerifyMe Inc. (VRME)

VerifyMe Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) went up by 21.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.36. The company’s stock price has collected -4.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in VerifyMe Inc. (NASDAQ :VRME) Right Now?

VerifyMe Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRME is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for VerifyMe Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is $7.61 above the current price. VRME currently public float of 6.56M and currently shorts hold a 2.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRME was 21.31K shares.

VRME’s Market Performance

VRME stocks went down by -4.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.04% and a quarterly performance of -43.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.49% for VerifyMe Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.76% for VRME stocks with a simple moving average of -23.65% for the last 200 days.

VRME Trading at -7.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares sank -5.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRME rose by +11.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2322. In addition, VerifyMe Inc. saw -38.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRME starting from GELLER MARSHALL S, who purchase 402 shares at the price of $2.27 back on Jun 07. After this action, GELLER MARSHALL S now owns 206,547 shares of VerifyMe Inc., valued at $913 using the latest closing price.

GELLER MARSHALL S, the Director of VerifyMe Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $2.34 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that GELLER MARSHALL S is holding 206,145 shares at $4,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRME

Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 17.00 for asset returns.