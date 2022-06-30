Why Gogoro Inc. (GGR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) went up by 2.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.59. The company’s stock price has collected 31.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ :GGR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Gogoro Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.30, which is $4.65 above the current price. GGR currently public float of 137.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GGR was 732.07K shares.

GGR’s Market Performance

GGR stocks went up by 31.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 82.14% and a quarterly performance of -23.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.04% for Gogoro Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.59% for GGR stocks with a simple moving average of -15.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GGR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GGR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $8.60 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2022.

GGR Trading at 30.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.91%, as shares surge +52.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGR rose by +31.90%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.86. In addition, Gogoro Inc. saw -22.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.66 for the present operating margin

+14.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gogoro Inc. stands at -18.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.