We Analyzed the Future Direction of Seritage Growth Properties (SRG), Here is What We Found

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) went down by -4.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.61. The company’s stock price has collected -4.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE :SRG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SRG is at 2.20.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SRG currently public float of 36.01M and currently shorts hold a 23.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRG was 643.25K shares.

SRG’s Market Performance

SRG stocks went down by -4.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.20% and a quarterly performance of -58.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.83% for Seritage Growth Properties. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.20% for SRG stocks with a simple moving average of -55.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRG stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SRG by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for SRG in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $16 based on the research report published on April 15th of the previous year 2020.

SRG Trading at -37.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.41%, as shares sank -34.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRG fell by -4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.52. In addition, Seritage Growth Properties saw -60.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SRG

Equity return is now at value -12.10, with -3.20 for asset returns.