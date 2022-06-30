We Analyzed the Future Direction of Poshmark Inc. (POSH), Here is What We Found

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) went down by -6.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.74. The company’s stock price has collected -8.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/13/22 that Poshmark Revenue Beats Wall Street Expectations. The Stock Is Soaring.

Is It Worth Investing in Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ :POSH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Poshmark Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $14.80, which is $4.04 above the current price. POSH currently public float of 52.40M and currently shorts hold a 10.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of POSH was 1.25M shares.

POSH’s Market Performance

POSH stocks went down by -8.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.67% and a quarterly performance of -20.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.82% for Poshmark Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.02% for POSH stocks with a simple moving average of -34.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POSH

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see POSH reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for POSH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 25th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to POSH, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

POSH Trading at -5.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares sank -1.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POSH fell by -8.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.22. In addition, Poshmark Inc. saw -36.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POSH starting from Tung Hans, who sale 33,884 shares at the price of $11.86 back on Jun 08. After this action, Tung Hans now owns 117,956 shares of Poshmark Inc., valued at $401,946 using the latest closing price.

Tung Hans, the Director of Poshmark Inc., sale 51,870 shares at $11.60 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Tung Hans is holding 119,155 shares at $601,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.63 for the present operating margin

+83.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Poshmark Inc. stands at -30.16. Equity return is now at value -9.10, with -6.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.