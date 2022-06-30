We Analyzed the Future Direction of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND), Here is What We Found

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) went down by -11.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.13. The company’s stock price has collected -13.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LIND) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LIND is at 2.18.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

LIND currently public float of 31.87M and currently shorts hold a 18.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIND was 288.79K shares.

LIND’s Market Performance

LIND stocks went down by -13.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -44.90% and a quarterly performance of -47.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.41% for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -31.35% for LIND stocks with a simple moving average of -47.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LIND stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for LIND by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LIND in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $20 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the current year 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to LIND, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on July 23rd of the previous year.

LIND Trading at -38.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.73%, as shares sank -44.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIND fell by -13.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.25. In addition, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. saw -49.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIND starting from Byus Trey, who sale 16,160 shares at the price of $15.20 back on May 02. After this action, Byus Trey now owns 118,829 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., valued at $245,632 using the latest closing price.

Dryden L. Dyson, the Director of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., sale 10,461 shares at $16.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Dryden L. Dyson is holding 947,344 shares at $172,631 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-74.66 for the present operating margin

-11.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. stands at -81.03. Equity return is now at value 182.50, with -16.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.