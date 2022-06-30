The Chart for Renalytix Plc (RNLX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) went down by -40.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.98. The company’s stock price has collected 0.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ :RNLX) Right Now?

RNLX currently public float of 22.48M and currently shorts hold a 3.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RNLX was 100.23K shares.

RNLX’s Market Performance

RNLX stocks went up by 0.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.25% and a quarterly performance of -42.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.38% for Renalytix Plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -44.21% for RNLX stocks with a simple moving average of -80.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNLX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RNLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RNLX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $30 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RNLX reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for RNLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 04th, 2022.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to RNLX, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on October 04th of the previous year.

RNLX Trading at -46.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.62%, as shares sank -46.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNLX fell by -49.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.15. In addition, Renalytix Plc saw -75.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RNLX

Equity return is now at value -50.40, with -46.70 for asset returns.