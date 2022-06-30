Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) went down by -4.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.54. The company’s stock price has collected -2.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :PTGX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PTGX is at 2.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.00, which is $36.1 above the current price. PTGX currently public float of 47.96M and currently shorts hold a 7.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTGX was 1.37M shares.

PTGX’s Market Performance

PTGX stocks went down by -2.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.33% and a quarterly performance of -67.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.85% for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.54% for PTGX stocks with a simple moving average of -66.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTGX stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for PTGX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PTGX in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $55 based on the research report published on February 11th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTGX reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for PTGX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 12th, 2021.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to PTGX, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

PTGX Trading at -18.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.64%, as shares sank -7.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTGX fell by -2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.33. In addition, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. saw -76.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTGX starting from PATEL DINESH V PH D, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $32.14 back on Dec 21. After this action, PATEL DINESH V PH D now owns 477,158 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., valued at $482,170 using the latest closing price.

Liu David Y, the Chief Scientific Officer of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., sale 14,779 shares at $47.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Liu David Y is holding 58,254 shares at $702,889 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-471.34 for the present operating margin

+89.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stands at -458.94. Equity return is now at value -38.00, with -33.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.74.