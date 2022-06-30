Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Haemonetics Corporation (HAE)

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) went up by 3.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.34. The company’s stock price has collected 8.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE :HAE) Right Now?

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 78.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HAE is at 0.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Haemonetics Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.17, which is $4.2 above the current price. HAE currently public float of 50.95M and currently shorts hold a 3.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HAE was 493.87K shares.

HAE’s Market Performance

HAE stocks went up by 8.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.82% and a quarterly performance of 7.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.11% for Haemonetics Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.14% for HAE stocks with a simple moving average of 12.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAE

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAE reach a price target of $59, previously predicting the price at $75. The rating they have provided for HAE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to HAE, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

HAE Trading at 12.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares surge +4.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAE rose by +8.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.48. In addition, Haemonetics Corporation saw 24.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAE starting from Miller Laurie A., who sale 30 shares at the price of $62.60 back on Jun 13. After this action, Miller Laurie A. now owns 12,951 shares of Haemonetics Corporation, valued at $1,878 using the latest closing price.

Goldstein Dan, the VP, Corporate Controller of Haemonetics Corporation, sale 42 shares at $62.60 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Goldstein Dan is holding 4,447 shares at $2,629 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.20 for the present operating margin

+48.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Haemonetics Corporation stands at +4.37. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.