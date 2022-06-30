Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR)

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) went down by -3.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.60. The company’s stock price has collected 2.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ :EXTR) Right Now?

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXTR is at 1.92.

The average price from analysts is $13.99, which is $6.76 above the current price. EXTR currently public float of 127.97M and currently shorts hold a 4.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXTR was 1.17M shares.

EXTR’s Market Performance

EXTR stocks went up by 2.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.22% and a quarterly performance of -29.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.15% for Extreme Networks Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.08% for EXTR stocks with a simple moving average of -22.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXTR stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for EXTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXTR in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $13 based on the research report published on July 29th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXTR reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for EXTR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 15th, 2020.

EXTR Trading at -9.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares sank -9.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXTR rose by +2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.37. In addition, Extreme Networks Inc. saw -43.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXTR starting from Thomas Remi, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $8.75 back on Jun 23. After this action, Thomas Remi now owns 104,454 shares of Extreme Networks Inc., valued at $87,500 using the latest closing price.

MEYERCORD EDWARD, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Extreme Networks Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $12.18 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that MEYERCORD EDWARD is holding 778,650 shares at $304,445 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXTR

Equity return is now at value 66.50, with 4.90 for asset returns.