Is Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) a Keeper?

Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) went down by -4.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $187.29. The company’s stock price has collected 2.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ :OMCL) Right Now?

Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 77.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OMCL is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Omnicell Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $162.13, which is $45.05 above the current price. OMCL currently public float of 43.57M and currently shorts hold a 7.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OMCL was 410.15K shares.

OMCL’s Market Performance

OMCL stocks went up by 2.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.96% and a quarterly performance of -13.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.32% for Omnicell Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.26% for OMCL stocks with a simple moving average of -20.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMCL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OMCL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OMCL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $203 based on the research report published on December 06th of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMCL reach a price target of $146. The rating they have provided for OMCL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 09th, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to OMCL, setting the target price at $165 in the report published on May 24th of the previous year.

OMCL Trading at 2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares surge +3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMCL rose by +2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.97. In addition, Omnicell Inc. saw -36.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMCL starting from Seidelmann Scott Peter, who sale 3,765 shares at the price of $110.15 back on Jun 16. After this action, Seidelmann Scott Peter now owns 40,789 shares of Omnicell Inc., valued at $414,732 using the latest closing price.

Seidelmann Scott Peter, the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of Omnicell Inc., sale 2,525 shares at $133.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Seidelmann Scott Peter is holding 48,380 shares at $336,103 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.03 for the present operating margin

+49.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omnicell Inc. stands at +6.88. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.