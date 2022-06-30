Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (DBTX)

Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) went up by 44.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.75. The company’s stock price has collected 61.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :DBTX) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $16.00, which is $12.18 above the current price. DBTX currently public float of 11.23M and currently shorts hold a 12.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DBTX was 79.00K shares.

DBTX’s Market Performance

DBTX stocks went up by 61.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 63.25% and a quarterly performance of 29.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.33% for Decibel Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 56.75% for DBTX stocks with a simple moving average of -17.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for DBTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DBTX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $23 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBTX reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for DBTX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 22nd, 2021.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to DBTX, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on March 09th of the previous year.

DBTX Trading at 67.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.45%, as shares surge +73.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBTX rose by +61.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.52. In addition, Decibel Therapeutics Inc. saw -17.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBTX starting from Trask Anna, who sale 378 shares at the price of $5.03 back on Jan 03. After this action, Trask Anna now owns 1,864 shares of Decibel Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,901 using the latest closing price.

Trask Anna, the of Decibel Therapeutics Inc., sale 5,291 shares at $6.37 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Trask Anna is holding 2,242 shares at $33,688 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBTX

Equity return is now at value -37.10, with -29.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.99.