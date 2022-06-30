Here’s Our Rant About AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV)

AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) went down by -4.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $114.11. The company’s stock price has collected -5.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 14 hours ago that AeroVironment Stock Slumps as Forecast Misses Estimates

Is It Worth Investing in AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ :AVAV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVAV is at 0.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for AeroVironment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $88.80, which is $13.37 above the current price. AVAV currently public float of 23.32M and currently shorts hold a 3.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVAV was 299.23K shares.

AVAV’s Market Performance

AVAV stocks went down by -5.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.78% and a quarterly performance of -16.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.84% for AeroVironment Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.43% for AVAV stocks with a simple moving average of -2.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVAV stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AVAV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AVAV in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $100 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVAV reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for AVAV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to AVAV, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on March 04th of the current year.

AVAV Trading at -9.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.34%, as shares sank -15.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVAV fell by -5.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.33. In addition, AeroVironment Inc. saw 25.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVAV starting from Brown Melissa Ann, who sale 1,200 shares at the price of $75.77 back on Mar 10. After this action, Brown Melissa Ann now owns 8,285 shares of AeroVironment Inc., valued at $90,924 using the latest closing price.

Roelke Alison Marie, the VP and Chief People Officer of AeroVironment Inc., sale 1,097 shares at $78.08 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Roelke Alison Marie is holding 2,596 shares at $85,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.97 for the present operating margin

+41.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for AeroVironment Inc. stands at +5.91. The total capital return value is set at 6.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.49. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV), the company’s capital structure generated 36.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.68. Total debt to assets is 22.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.18.