Crocs Inc. (CROX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) went down by -3.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $183.88. The company’s stock price has collected 1.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/05/22 that Crocs Posts Strong Earnings and Raises Its Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ :CROX) Right Now?

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CROX is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Crocs Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $110.22, which is $61.69 above the current price. CROX currently public float of 57.04M and currently shorts hold a 5.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CROX was 1.67M shares.

CROX’s Market Performance

CROX stocks went up by 1.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.56% and a quarterly performance of -41.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.39% for Crocs Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.74% for CROX stocks with a simple moving average of -54.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CROX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CROX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CROX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CROX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $90 based on the research report published on April 29th of the current year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CROX reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $150. The rating they have provided for CROX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 04th, 2022.

CROX Trading at -17.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares sank -12.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CROX rose by +1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.40. In addition, Crocs Inc. saw -62.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CROX starting from SMACH THOMAS J, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $49.99 back on May 25. After this action, SMACH THOMAS J now owns 10,000 shares of Crocs Inc., valued at $249,950 using the latest closing price.

Bickley Ian, the Director of Crocs Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $58.24 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Bickley Ian is holding 46,197 shares at $291,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CROX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.82 for the present operating margin

+60.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crocs Inc. stands at +31.37. Equity return is now at value 260.50, with 30.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.