Conformis Inc. (CFMS) Just Got Our Attention

Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) went down by -8.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.96. The company’s stock price has collected 1.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ :CFMS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CFMS is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Conformis Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $1.92, which is $1.59 above the current price. CFMS currently public float of 178.01M and currently shorts hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CFMS was 531.33K shares.

CFMS’s Market Performance

CFMS stocks went up by 1.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.43% and a quarterly performance of -51.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.31% for Conformis Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.65% for CFMS stocks with a simple moving average of -58.18% for the last 200 days.

CFMS Trading at -24.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.79%, as shares sank -23.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFMS rose by +1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3594. In addition, Conformis Inc. saw -57.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFMS starting from Augusti Mark A, who sale 22,396 shares at the price of $0.46 back on May 07. After this action, Augusti Mark A now owns 2,433,726 shares of Conformis Inc., valued at $10,280 using the latest closing price.

HOWE ROBERT S, the CFO & TREASURER of Conformis Inc., sale 11,537 shares at $0.65 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that HOWE ROBERT S is holding 416,584 shares at $7,514 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.01 for the present operating margin

+65.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conformis Inc. stands at -2.42. Equity return is now at value -6.50, with -4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.06.