Can Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Remain Competitive?

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) went down by -0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.17. The company’s stock price has collected 7.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE :RWT) Right Now?

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RWT is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Redwood Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.11, which is $4.62 above the current price. RWT currently public float of 119.22M and currently shorts hold a 2.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RWT was 1.97M shares.

RWT’s Market Performance

RWT stocks went up by 7.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.68% and a quarterly performance of -28.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.96% for Redwood Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.23% for RWT stocks with a simple moving average of -33.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RWT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RWT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RWT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RWT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $11.50 based on the research report published on May 13th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RWT reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for RWT stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 01st, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to RWT, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on July 19th of the previous year.

RWT Trading at -15.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RWT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares sank -24.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RWT rose by +7.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.25. In addition, Redwood Trust Inc. saw -41.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RWT starting from Stone Andrew P, who sale 9,936 shares at the price of $12.20 back on Dec 20. After this action, Stone Andrew P now owns 99,920 shares of Redwood Trust Inc., valued at $121,258 using the latest closing price.

Macomber Sasha G., the Chief Human Resource Officer of Redwood Trust Inc., purchase 933 shares at $13.82 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that Macomber Sasha G. is holding 1,072 shares at $12,899 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RWT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+114.45 for the present operating margin

+95.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redwood Trust Inc. stands at +46.00.