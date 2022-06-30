AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) went up by 3.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.52. The company’s stock price has collected 3.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/18/21 that Adobe, Smith & Wesson, Orphazyme: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :ANPC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00. ANPC currently public float of 10.56M and currently shorts hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANPC was 1.05M shares.

ANPC’s Market Performance

ANPC stocks went up by 3.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.03% and a quarterly performance of -31.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.01% for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.67% for ANPC stocks with a simple moving average of -75.62% for the last 200 days.

ANPC Trading at -4.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.41%, as shares surge +2.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANPC rose by +3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2951. In addition, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. saw -75.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ANPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-589.60 for the present operating margin

+68.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. stands at -659.93.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.