A Lesson to Learn: Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD)

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) went down by -4.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.66. The company’s stock price has collected -1.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/11/20 that Commercial Properties’ Ability to Repay Mortgages Was Overstated, Study Finds

Is It Worth Investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE :STWD) Right Now?

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for STWD is at 1.48.

The average price from analysts is $28.50, which is $7.56 above the current price. STWD currently public float of 291.31M and currently shorts hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STWD was 2.47M shares.

STWD’s Market Performance

STWD stocks went down by -1.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.79% and a quarterly performance of -15.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.77% for Starwood Property Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.74% for STWD stocks with a simple moving average of -13.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STWD stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for STWD by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for STWD in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $32 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STWD reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for STWD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2021.

STWD Trading at -8.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -12.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STWD fell by -1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.99. In addition, Starwood Property Trust Inc. saw -14.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STWD starting from Sossen Andrew Jay, who sale 33,750 shares at the price of $24.25 back on Mar 31. After this action, Sossen Andrew Jay now owns 293,881 shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc., valued at $818,546 using the latest closing price.

STERNLICHT BARRY S, the CEO, Chairman of Board of Starwood Property Trust Inc., purchase 217,500 shares at $22.66 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that STERNLICHT BARRY S is holding 10,571,522 shares at $4,928,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STWD

Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 0.80 for asset returns.