A Lesson to Learn: Accenture plc (ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) went down by -1.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $417.37. The company’s stock price has collected -2.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/23/22 that Accenture’s Revenue Forecast Misses Estimates

Is It Worth Investing in Accenture plc (NYSE :ACN) Right Now?

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACN is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Accenture plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $353.90, which is $78.22 above the current price. ACN currently public float of 632.66M and currently shorts hold a 0.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACN was 2.37M shares.

ACN’s Market Performance

ACN stocks went down by -2.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.00% and a quarterly performance of -17.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.84% for Accenture plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.74% for ACN stocks with a simple moving average of -16.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACN stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for ACN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ACN in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $320 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACN reach a price target of $446. The rating they have provided for ACN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to ACN, setting the target price at $420 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

ACN Trading at -4.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares sank -6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACN fell by -2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $289.76. In addition, Accenture plc saw -32.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACN starting from Shook Ellyn, who sale 750 shares at the price of $310.55 back on Apr 25. After this action, Shook Ellyn now owns 21,846 shares of Accenture plc, valued at $232,914 using the latest closing price.

Ollagnier Jean-Marc, the Chief Executive – Europe of Accenture plc, sale 6,250 shares at $315.13 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Ollagnier Jean-Marc is holding 165,866 shares at $1,969,573 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +15.29 for the present operating margin
  • +32.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accenture plc stands at +11.69. The total capital return value is set at 34.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.13. Equity return is now at value 32.40, with 15.00 for asset returns.

Based on Accenture plc (ACN), the company’s capital structure generated 17.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.22. Total debt to assets is 8.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.75 and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

June 30, 2022

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) went down by -1.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $417.37. The company’s stock price has

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

